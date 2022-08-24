Obituary: Lee Schreiner

Husband, father, friend. Never met a stranger, human or animal. Loved to talk, especially about cars and Hwy 550 in Durango. Exceptionally great storyteller, sometimes laced with exaggeration. Invoked a “Jersey attitude” when necessary. Enjoyed travel to National Parks and many more vacation destinations over the past 15 years. Passionate Harley rider and Corvette enthusiast.

Lee truly loved and continues to be loved by those who remain behind: his wife Doreen whom he always said “is the best thing that ever happened to me;” daughter Sherry Schreiner-Beckwith for whom he admired her dedication to her education; daughter Carol VanSyckel in whom he saw a sense of adventure that mimicked his own, daughter via marriage, Andrea, who he taught to ride a motorcycle and he loved like his own five grandchildren, in-laws, lifelong friends, and his recent friendships.

We will miss you, Lee, and our memories will carry us through until we see you again.

A Visitation and Funeral to be held at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 South Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022; Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.



Information provided by the funeral home.