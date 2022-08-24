OFFERS
Obituary: Judy Kay Rosevear

Originally Published: August 24, 2022 7:56 p.m.

Judy Kay Rosevear passed peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 28, 1941. Her family moved to Arizona in 1955 and she lived across the street from her future husband, Bob. They were married in 1959, and were together for 63 years.

Judy was an executive secretary for a local hospital as well as being a school and district secretary. Recently, she worked at a PV quilt shop where she taught sewing, quilting, and embroidery.

Judy never met a craft she didn’t like! Besides being an avid, award-winning quilter, she thoroughly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross- stitching, counted cross-stitching, embroidery, and scrapbooking. When Judy’s family was young, she loved sewing clothes for everyone, including creating her entire wardrobe.

Judy was a world traveler to many countries most people only dream about seeing. She also felt it was important to see all of America, visiting all 50 states. Judy was a voracious reader of all genres, especially murder mysteries. She was an active member of the HAM radio community and was part of the Yavapai Amateur Radio Club and Verde Valley Amateur Radio Club. She was a fabulous baker, and no one could turn down an offer of her desserts. Bob’s cookie jar was always filled with delicious treats. Judy’s gift was how she touched the lives of all of those around her. She was kind, generous, honest, and caring to all who needed a helping hand. She made a difference every day, and left her creative touch in many peoples’ homes. She will be greatly missed.

Judy is survived by her husband, Robert V. Rosevear; her son, William G. Rosevear and wife, Esta; and daughter, Susan Bloch. Judy had five grandchildren: Tegan Hines, Jaqi Rosevear, Alexander Bloch, Madeline Bloch, and Aaron Goldstein; as well, as four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s home from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 to honor Judy’s memory.

Information provided by the family.

