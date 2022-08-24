Obituary: Judy Kay Rosevear
Judy Kay Rosevear passed peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 28, 1941. Her family moved to Arizona in 1955 and she lived across the street from her future husband, Bob. They were married in 1959, and were together for 63 years.
Judy was an executive secretary for a local hospital as well as being a school and district secretary. Recently, she worked at a PV quilt shop where she taught sewing, quilting, and embroidery.
Judy never met a craft she didn’t like! Besides being an avid, award-winning quilter, she thoroughly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross- stitching, counted cross-stitching, embroidery, and scrapbooking. When Judy’s family was young, she loved sewing clothes for everyone, including creating her entire wardrobe.
Judy was a world traveler to many countries most people only dream about seeing. She also felt it was important to see all of America, visiting all 50 states. Judy was a voracious reader of all genres, especially murder mysteries. She was an active member of the HAM radio community and was part of the Yavapai Amateur Radio Club and Verde Valley Amateur Radio Club. She was a fabulous baker, and no one could turn down an offer of her desserts. Bob’s cookie jar was always filled with delicious treats. Judy’s gift was how she touched the lives of all of those around her. She was kind, generous, honest, and caring to all who needed a helping hand. She made a difference every day, and left her creative touch in many peoples’ homes. She will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert V. Rosevear; her son, William G. Rosevear and wife, Esta; and daughter, Susan Bloch. Judy had five grandchildren: Tegan Hines, Jaqi Rosevear, Alexander Bloch, Madeline Bloch, and Aaron Goldstein; as well, as four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s home from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 to honor Judy’s memory.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Obituary: Hayden Matthew Rice
- Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 19, 2022
- Need2Know: Vivili Hospitality Group debuts on ‘Inc. 5000’ list as one of fastest-growing private companies in U.S.; Restaurateur Barbe announces venture at future Legado complex in Prescott Valley
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- First 2 months of monsoons produce 11.31 inches of precipitation at Sundog weather station
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: