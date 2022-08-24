Church News: August 25, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Aug. 25, 2022:

St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View. Sunday Morning Worship, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. will include a message on Prophets: Immersing Our Lives in God’s Word with “A Crash Course on God Is With Us,” by Pastor Terrell Eldreth. Communion following. Kid City: Preschool Worship & Kidz4Christ!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Join us at 10:30 a.m. for our Worship Service, or come at 9 to join a Sunday School class. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts. Donuts and coffee available before service. Find us at 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott, or at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Mountain Reformed Church. Join us this Sunday, as the Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick returns to preach the sermon “Between the Bookends.” Special music will feature the Steverson family, and talented local musicians will accompany the MRC choir. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10. Pastor Dave’s sermon: “Preparation.” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks optional at both services. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message: “Living in Between.” Musical guest is Cerise Patron. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. service in the Fellowship Hall with curbside takeout available.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Sundays at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org. 928-445-4536. Please join us!

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. All are welcome to the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 28, the 12th Sunday after Pentecost. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “Just Because.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School – Adults, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets 2 p.m. Sundays at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. ROGM pastors Steven and Diane Barry are affiliated with Christian International, Dr. Bill Hamon and Andrew Womack Ministries. www.realmsofgloryministries.com. Phone for prayer, 928-717-1710.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Shabbat morning services at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If you’re new to Prescott, we’d love to welcome you! For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley 928-772-8845. Sunday service time: 10 a.m. unity service/sanctuary. One service Sunday, voters’ meeting to follow. Please join us, everyone welcome!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis: “Living Out the Eighth Principle.” What it would mean to live it? What would that look like? Where does this principle lead? www.prescottuu.org.

Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott, offers two traditional/blended services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday School for children, college and teens at 9:30. Adults during all worship times. AWANA for children, Sundays, 5 p.m. www.willowhills.church or call 928-445-5520.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Sunday Worship Service at 9:30 followed by an adult bible study beginning at 11. Children’s Sunday School will resume in September. Adult bible study on Tuesday also at 10 a.m. “Imperative for Christian Living” come and find out what that is all about.

Prescott United Methodist Church. In-person worship and live streaming Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us for Prayer Time at 2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. First Wednesday in September begins Hispanic Heritage Month with Spicy Streats taco dinner, 928-778-1950, 505 W. Gurley St.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. New to the tri-city area? Find comfort in the traditional 1928 Book of Common Prayer you remember! Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, 10 a.m. Come back to the familiar and share our wonderful faith! Questions? Call Father George Parrish at 928-327-9479.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, “walk in the light as He is in the light,” we welcome all to worship. Visit www.slecp.org for information. Our new Adult Sunday School beginning Sept. 10 and 11! Soon Youth and Children Ministries. Wednesday, Sept. 14, “Bible Women,” new study series with Fr. Shaw.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6:15 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: theme “God-given faith shows itself in a Christian’s life.” 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays: New study about “Journey Through God’s Word: Acts.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study. New topic soon!

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7. Wednesdays, 8:15-11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Reeh” Aug. 27, discusses: holiday and comfort foods. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 100% cotton masks! Free 5783 Calendars are here! Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday is New Song Sunday as we celebrate those in Recovery. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the fellowship meal! Midweek fellowships and Bible studies.

Fall creation tour of the Grand Canyon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Master’s Touch luxury bus leaves at 8 a.m. and returns at 7:15 p.m. Tour by Creation speaker Russ Miller and David McNabb, director of the Prescott Creation Society. Cost: $150 for adults, $80 for students. Call 928-771-1218 or email mcnabbprescott@aol.com.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.