Prescott Valley Police seek missing teenage girl

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager named Mayloni Rutledge, who reportedly disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley in the early evening of Aug. 22.

Rutledge is 4-foot-11 and weighs 120 pounds. She is a Black girl with hazel eyes and blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing a black LSW (Legendary Street Wear) sweater and blue jeans.

If you see Rutledge or know of her whereabouts, call PVPD at 928-772-9267 or 911 in case of an emergency. If you want to remain anonymous, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

—The Daily Courier