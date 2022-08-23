OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police Department welcomes 2 new K-9s, named Cowboy and Justice Ask a cop: How can I properly dispose of my unwanted prescription medications? Weather Service: Storms increasing Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road ‘The Joy of Giving’ honors big, small gifts that impact Yavapai Community Prescott Council chooses Cantelme to fill vacancy created by Hall’s resignation Cruise In For The Veterans presents $20K to veterans groups from car show proceeds Prescott Valley Police seek missing teenage girl Roadwork Ahead: Florentine Road work between Glassford Hill, Lake Valley roads to last 2 weeks ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify this man in connection with a theft that occurred Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Walmart, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road. (Courtesy images)

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify this man in connection with a theft that occurred Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Walmart, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road. (Courtesy images)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 5:58 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the suspect in a theft that occurred Monday, Aug. 15, at Walmart, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road.

At around 2:30 p.m., a man allegedly stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley, police said. The victim’s wallet has a leopard print and contained credit cards and personal identifying information.

Police said the suspect appears to be a white man with a dark beard and brown hair with a faded cut.

The suspect appeared to have tattoos on his right forearm. He was wearing a dark-colored printed T-shirt with white print on the front and dark pants, police added, and carrying a black-and-teal Diamond Supply Co. brand backpack.

Anyone who has information about the suspect should call PVPD at 928-772-9261.

—The Daily Courier

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries