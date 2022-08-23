Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the suspect in a theft that occurred Monday, Aug. 15, at Walmart, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road.

At around 2:30 p.m., a man allegedly stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley, police said. The victim’s wallet has a leopard print and contained credit cards and personal identifying information.

Police said the suspect appears to be a white man with a dark beard and brown hair with a faded cut.

The suspect appeared to have tattoos on his right forearm. He was wearing a dark-colored printed T-shirt with white print on the front and dark pants, police added, and carrying a black-and-teal Diamond Supply Co. brand backpack.

Anyone who has information about the suspect should call PVPD at 928-772-9261.

—The Daily Courier