Obituary: Robert Oren Bower
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Robert Oren Bower, husband, father, grandfather, passed away at the age of 80.
Bob was born Jan. 14, 1942 in Binghamton, New York. On July 7, 1961, he married Sandra Jean Cole. They raised two daughters, Betsy and Jennifer. Bob was an avid fisherman, bridge player, sudoku puzzle solver and had a sharp sense of humor. He loved to work on and drive fast cars and perform tricks on water skis.
Bob was preceded in death by his father George and his mother Christine. He is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Marjorie Phillips (John), daughters Betsy Springman (Jay), Jennifer Zorich (Robert), grandson Mackay Cook (Anna), granddaughters Jessica and Raquel Zorich and great-grandchildren Steven and Aida Cook.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Information provided by the family.
