For Your Safety: Who are our ‘friendly enemies’?

America is, and has been, the world leader in research and development of new revolutionary products and ideas for many decades. Our capacity for thinking out of the box when it comes to problem solving and innovative technological advances is envied the world over.

To accomplish these ends we have spent billions of R and D dollars and have invested years of “sweat equity” in many developmental projects.



As I have mentioned in previous columns, it is well established that at least 108 foreign countries have been engaged in industrial espionage activities, stealing business secrets from the USA to further their economies. After all, why spend untold amounts of R and D money when the secrets can be “borrowed” from America? You may be surprised at who is doing this, or a bit shocked!

You might guess that some of the countries that appear to be of a secondary nature, economically, are constantly trying to improve their lot by acquiring American business secrets. Among those countries are Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Korea and Pakistan, to name a few. What’s up next may surprise you.

China. No surprise there. Numerous examples of Chinese industrial espionage have been unearthed through the years resulting in the expulsion of many individuals ranging from company employees to university students. China and the USA represent an economic-espionage battleground that is unending.

France. French sources have actually admitted to business espionage to help maintain their global status as a world leader.

India. Here, again, efforts to help the country stay vital in the world economy.

Israel. Israel must maintain cutting edge technology to protect itself from the enemies that surround her. Friends still surveil friends!

Japan. Japan contains many major business entities. Need an example, check out the country of origin of millions of cars on American highways! A competitive advantage is a constant goal.

Russia. The Cold War is over ... or is it? According to the FBI, Russia currently has more espionage officers operating in the USA than ever before in history. Expect trade shows and investment opportunities to be attended by Russian GRU officers gathering information. GRU used to be called the KGB.

United Kingdom. We do share with the UK, of course. They do watch us, of course. We watch them, of course. The big worry there is the profusion of “spies” from both a diverse population and abroad.

Espionage is history’s second oldest profession. Any idea what ranks first!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.