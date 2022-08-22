For Your Safety: Who are our ‘friendly enemies’?

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Antique Auto Club presents $20K to veterans groups from Cruise for the Veterans car show proceeds ADOT: Overnight lane restrictions on 89A between 89, Glassford Hill Road start Sunday Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center Saturday Wildflower Celebration to showcase variety of blooms at Community Nature Center New medical director for Prescott VA touted as seasoned vet who ‘brings leadership, proven experience to Northern Arizona’ First 2 months of monsoons produce 11.31 inches of precipitation at Sundog weather station Countdown to County Fair! Fabled Yavapai County Fair back in town Sept. 8-11 at Rodeo Grounds Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race Arizona judge weighs state request to enforce abortion ban Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

Subscribe Now
Monday, Aug. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

For Your Safety: Who are our ‘friendly enemies’?

When America's enemies are also its friends. (Courier stock image)

When America's enemies are also its friends. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: August 22, 2022 5:10 p.m.

America is, and has been, the world leader in research and development of new revolutionary products and ideas for many decades. Our capacity for thinking out of the box when it comes to problem solving and innovative technological advances is envied the world over.

To accomplish these ends we have spent billions of R and D dollars and have invested years of “sweat equity” in many developmental projects.

As I have mentioned in previous columns, it is well established that at least 108 foreign countries have been engaged in industrial espionage activities, stealing business secrets from the USA to further their economies. After all, why spend untold amounts of R and D money when the secrets can be “borrowed” from America? You may be surprised at who is doing this, or a bit shocked!

You might guess that some of the countries that appear to be of a secondary nature, economically, are constantly trying to improve their lot by acquiring American business secrets. Among those countries are Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Korea and Pakistan, to name a few. What’s up next may surprise you.

  • China. No surprise there. Numerous examples of Chinese industrial espionage have been unearthed through the years resulting in the expulsion of many individuals ranging from company employees to university students. China and the USA represent an economic-espionage battleground that is unending.
  • France. French sources have actually admitted to business espionage to help maintain their global status as a world leader.
  • India. Here, again, efforts to help the country stay vital in the world economy.
  • Israel. Israel must maintain cutting edge technology to protect itself from the enemies that surround her. Friends still surveil friends!
  • Japan. Japan contains many major business entities. Need an example, check out the country of origin of millions of cars on American highways! A competitive advantage is a constant goal.
  • Russia. The Cold War is over ... or is it? According to the FBI, Russia currently has more espionage officers operating in the USA than ever before in history. Expect trade shows and investment opportunities to be attended by Russian GRU officers gathering information. GRU used to be called the KGB.
  • United Kingdom. We do share with the UK, of course. They do watch us, of course. We watch them, of course. The big worry there is the profusion of “spies” from both a diverse population and abroad.

Espionage is history’s second oldest profession. Any idea what ranks first!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries