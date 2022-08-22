For Your Safety: Who are our ‘friendly enemies’?
America is, and has been, the world leader in research and development of new revolutionary products and ideas for many decades. Our capacity for thinking out of the box when it comes to problem solving and innovative technological advances is envied the world over.
To accomplish these ends we have spent billions of R and D dollars and have invested years of “sweat equity” in many developmental projects.
As I have mentioned in previous columns, it is well established that at least 108 foreign countries have been engaged in industrial espionage activities, stealing business secrets from the USA to further their economies. After all, why spend untold amounts of R and D money when the secrets can be “borrowed” from America? You may be surprised at who is doing this, or a bit shocked!
You might guess that some of the countries that appear to be of a secondary nature, economically, are constantly trying to improve their lot by acquiring American business secrets. Among those countries are Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Korea and Pakistan, to name a few. What’s up next may surprise you.
- China. No surprise there. Numerous examples of Chinese industrial espionage have been unearthed through the years resulting in the expulsion of many individuals ranging from company employees to university students. China and the USA represent an economic-espionage battleground that is unending.
- France. French sources have actually admitted to business espionage to help maintain their global status as a world leader.
- India. Here, again, efforts to help the country stay vital in the world economy.
- Israel. Israel must maintain cutting edge technology to protect itself from the enemies that surround her. Friends still surveil friends!
- Japan. Japan contains many major business entities. Need an example, check out the country of origin of millions of cars on American highways! A competitive advantage is a constant goal.
- Russia. The Cold War is over ... or is it? According to the FBI, Russia currently has more espionage officers operating in the USA than ever before in history. Expect trade shows and investment opportunities to be attended by Russian GRU officers gathering information. GRU used to be called the KGB.
- United Kingdom. We do share with the UK, of course. They do watch us, of course. We watch them, of course. The big worry there is the profusion of “spies” from both a diverse population and abroad.
Espionage is history’s second oldest profession. Any idea what ranks first!
K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Obituary: Hayden Matthew Rice
- Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive
- Merchandise Mart Antique Mall closes after 35 years in Downtown Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 19, 2022
- Need2Know: Vivili Hospitality Group debuts on ‘Inc. 5000’ list as one of fastest-growing private companies in U.S.; Restaurateur Barbe announces venture at future Legado complex in Prescott Valley
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: