Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center

Prescott Valley police are looking for a white man and woman allegedly involved in an organized retail theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center, 3600 N. Glassford Hill Road, in late July.

At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, the two unknown suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Officers say the suspects were last seen driving a tan Ford Focus with an unknown license plate.

The man allegedly grabbed a tool bag and placed multiple tools inside it that were valued at $482.

“He attempted to run out the back gated area where the female driver was waiting to pick him up and was confronted by an employee,” a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release stated. “He then fled on foot toward the front, dropped the bag with all its contents and jumped into the vehicle and fled the scene.”

PVPD describes the first suspect as a white man who is about 20 years old and 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green-and-white striped shirt, a black surgical mask, blue jeans and white shoes.

PVPD describes the second suspect as a white woman who is about 20 years old and 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with long black or brown hair. She also has a tattoo somewhere on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing dark-colored glasses, a white T-shirt, pink leggings and white shoes, and was carrying a large black bag.

Anyone who can identify these suspects should call PVPD at 928-772-9261.