Pets of the Week: Brick and Brack (Catty Shack)

Brick and Brack were born approximately May 5, 2022. Brick, the male, (medium hair) likes to watch just about anything going on and also sleeping on the bed at night; Brack, the female, is independent and a fierce hunter of toy mice.

These two can be seen at Catty Shack Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yavapai County residents only please.



Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.