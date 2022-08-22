Pet of the Week: Olivia (United Animal Friends)
Olivia is not your average-looking black cat. She has a cute round moon face and an interesting short tail. At 15 years old, she is in no great hurry to get anywhere – except perhaps your lap for some love and affection. Basking in the sun and lounging around are her favorite things.
Olivia had a dental about 1 year ago. A recent blood panel showed she was in very early stages of kidney disease which is being treated by special food available at most pet supply stores.
Olivia would like a quiet home where she will be the only cat. If you want a reserved companion who likes getting pets and attention, Olivia is the cat for you.
Olivia is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. Her adoption fee is $30. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Application Application” form found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn about Olivia visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by UAF.
