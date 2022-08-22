Pet of the Week: Maxie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Maxie is a 14-year-old beautiful black female cat. Unfortunately, her owner had to move and couldn’t take her along. Her fur is super soft and silky. And she has a soft personality to go along with it! She’s gentle, loving, quiet and sweet. She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she’s a real love! What more could you want! Come and meet this pretty girl who is ready for her new forever home!

To meet Maxie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.