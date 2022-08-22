Pet of the Week: Koda (Yavapai Humane Society)

Hi there! My name is Koda and I’m a 7-year-old Carolina dog. I’m a little shy at first but once we get to know each other, we’re going to be absolute best friends! I’m so much fun to be around and don’t let my age fool you! I have a LOT of love and life left in me and I’m saving it all for you! I’ll just need some time and hopefully you will be patient and let me get to know you and my new environment. People tend to give up on us shelter dogs too fast and they’re missing out on a great furry family friend! I seem to get along with most dogs but if you have one already, let’s have a meet and greet with all of us to make sure it’s a good fit!

If you’d like to meet me, please call 928-445-2666. I promise, you won’t be disappointed and who knows… maybe I’ll be going home with you!

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.