Pet of the Week: Clyde (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hey there, my name is Clyde! My partner, Bonnie, and I were brought to the shelter as strays and since we have not been claimed, we are looking for our new homes. We do not need to be adopted together. I am an approximately 1-1/2-year-old possible Rhodesian Ridgeback mix.

I am shy when first meeting new people, but warm up quickly. I eat like there’s no tomorrow, and love to play with toys. I obviously get along with Bonnie, but the shelter staff has not tested me with any other dogs just yet. Cats are scary creatures! I have a lot of energy and would do well in an active home. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to set up an appointment! 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.