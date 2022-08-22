CASA for Kids: 'Emmie'
BABY CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Emmie”
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 3-year-old toddler “Emmie.”
The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Emmie into custody because her mother suffers from mental-health issues and abuses methamphetamines.
The identity and whereabouts of Emmie’s father are unknown.
Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to meet the needs of Emmie at this time. DCS has been unable to identify a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for Emmie, so she has been placed in foster care.
Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Emmie’s progress in her current placement; working with her pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that she receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for her.
Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?
No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.
Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.
