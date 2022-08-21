Dear Annie: Bed-training twins

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona judge weighs state request to enforce abortion ban Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts Three of Prescott’s water wells in Chino Valley show detectable levels of PFOA chemicals New Prescott council member expected to be selected Tuesday Isaiah 117 House foster program expansion into Yavapai County kicks off Aug. 28 Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona ‘Dancing for the Stars’ tickets on sale MatForce to host ‘A Conversation on Depression & Suicide’ for educators and parents Need2Know: Vivili Hospitality Group debuts on ‘Inc. 5000’ list as one of fastest-growing private companies in U.S.; Restaurateur Barbe announces venture at future Legado complex in Prescott Valley 38 years in prison for Mexican man in fatal Arizona robbery

Subscribe Now
Monday, Aug. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Dear Annie: Bed-training twins

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: August 21, 2022 6:05 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries