Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Johnny Chester, Jr
William “Bill” Johnny Chester Jr., 61, of Surprise, Arizona passed away on August 8, 2022. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on February 4, 1961 to Martha K (Emerson) Chester and William J. Chester Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane (Sullivan) Chester; as well as his three sons: William (Billy) Chester III, John (Joey) Sullivan Chester and Braydon J. Chester.
He had one brother, John (Scott) Chester-Tami and his cousin James (Salty) Hennington-Darlene, whom he always considered his big brother.
A Celebration of his Wonderful Life will be announced soon.
Visit https://www.simplycremationaz.com/obituary/william-johnny-chester-jr/ to read the full obituary.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 14, 2022
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Merchandise Mart Antique Mall closes after 35 years in Downtown Prescott
- Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive
- Obituary: Hayden Matthew Rice
- Airport-area developers say city’s proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay would be ‘a taking’ of private property
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: