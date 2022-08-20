Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Johnny Chester, Jr

William “Bill” Johnny Chester Jr., 61, of Surprise, Arizona passed away on August 8, 2022. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico on February 4, 1961 to Martha K (Emerson) Chester and William J. Chester Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane (Sullivan) Chester; as well as his three sons: William (Billy) Chester III, John (Joey) Sullivan Chester and Braydon J. Chester.

He had one brother, John (Scott) Chester-Tami and his cousin James (Salty) Hennington-Darlene, whom he always considered his big brother.

A Celebration of his Wonderful Life will be announced soon.

