Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
William Alan Coward (7/18/44 - 7/30/22) and Karen Lynn Coward (11/1/44 - 2/22/22) passed peacefully with family by their side after outrunning cancer for many years. Wonderful lifetime advocates for Prescott and Prescott Valley communities.
William and Karen are survived by William’s sisters, Jeanne Dawes and Judith Beekman, daughters Chalice Ann Coward and Shelene Ruth Coward and grandchildren: Bryce William Howard and William Orlando Veyan.
Loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all who were touched by them. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday October 22nd, 2022 at 11:30am at Antelope Hills Golf Club in Prescott. Please contact Chalice at 303.921.9644 or chalice.coward@yahoo.com for RSVP.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 14, 2022
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Merchandise Mart Antique Mall closes after 35 years in Downtown Prescott
- Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive
- Obituary: Hayden Matthew Rice
- Airport-area developers say city’s proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay would be ‘a taking’ of private property
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: