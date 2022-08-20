Obituary: Suzanne (Suzy) Marcelle Tetaz Palmer

Suzanne (Suzy) Marcelle Tetaz Palmer of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, after an age-related illness. She was 79 years old.

Suzy was born on September 14, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey. She grew up in Westfield, New Jersey and later in Warren Township, New Jersey. She is a graduate of both Union County College and the Katharine Gibbs School. Suzy worked at C.F. Braun & Co before moving to Los Angeles to work for TRW. Upon returning to New Jersey, she worked at American Hoechst.

She married Clifford James Palmer in 1968 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. They experienced individual careers, traveling the world for both business and pleasure, a long retirement, many annual trips to Maui in March and the Indy 500 in May, and spending time with family and friends.

Their careers and jobs took them to many places including long-term assignments in the Netherlands and Taiwan in the 1970s. Suzy and Cliff moved to Los Angeles, California in 1982. While in Los Angeles, Suzy worked for the president of Isuzu North America Corporation. Suzy enjoyed helping the families of Isuzu employees settle into the Los Angeles area. She also ran her own business for many years providing office supplies, transcription, typing and shipping services.

The couple moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1993 for their retirement, where they enjoyed delightful weather and pursued hobbies. Suzy continued to travel the world, play golf, paint local landscapes with watercolors, collect paper weights, volunteer at the Prescott Adult Day Care Center, and spend more time with her friends. She had a dedicated room for her quilting hobbies with various machines, patterns, and fabrics. She enjoyed making anything for family, friends, and people in need from bedspreads to napkin sets.

She is survived by her sister Lonnie Miller of Warren, New Jersey, niece Sarah Miller of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, nephew Ron Miller of Warren, New Jersey, cousins Paul J. Kranz III of Woodstown, New Jersey and Amy Pierson of Rockport, Massachusetts, many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford James Palmer, and her parents Martha (Kranz) and Marcel Tetaz.

Services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday September 17, 2022 at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, AZ with additional services in Stockton, New Jersey where Suzy will be buried.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.

Information provided by the funeral home.