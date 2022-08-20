Obituary: Mona Lange McCroskey

Yavapai County lost a treasure trove of historical knowledge when fourth-generation local historian Mona Lange McCroskey died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Prescott. But luckily for lovers of our fascinating local history, Mona has passed on much of her knowledge in her books, articles and oral history recordings.

Mona’s great-grandfather Lebbius Larremore settled in this region in the 1880s. Mona arrived in this world on March 23, 1938 to parents Walter and Mona Lange at the old Mercy Hospital in Prescott. She spent most of her idyllic childhood at the Yolo Ranch in Yavapai County and the SV Ranch northwest of Wikieup. Some of her fondest memories were of waltzing with her Dad at country dances.

Mona attended Washington School in Prescott during part of her early years, and since it was more than 30 miles southeast of her home, she stayed with her uncle in town during the week. She graduated in the first class at Phoenix South Mountain High School in 1956.

Mona arguably interviewed more Yavapai County pioneers than anyone on the planet. As the oral historian for the Sharlot Hall Museum from 1989 to 2010, she recorded more than 300 Yavapai County pioneers, most of whom now have passed away. She had a special gift at getting old-timers to open up and tell their stories.

Her work led to the honor of being one of only 100 people named as an Arizona Culturekeeper, in 2005. The Culturekeeper program was an Arizona sesquicentennial project created to recognize 100 state residents who have made a positive impact on Arizona’s history, culture, environment or economy.

Mona also was honored in 2000 with the 17th Annual Sharlot Hall Award, given annually by the Sharlot Hall Museum to a living Arizona woman who has made a valuable contribution to the understanding and awareness of Arizona and its history. And in 2014, she was recognized by the Prescott Heritage Foundation.

“(Mona) is truly one who has dedicated (her) service to the community to the enrichment of our heritage,” the museum award notes. “Mona’s interviews have captured what no book or old photograph can - the day-to-day life and intrigue of the famous and the not-so-famous.”

Mona earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Southwest history from Arizona State University, and a master’s of library science from the University of Arizona. She worked for various historical organizations including the Arizona Historical Foundation, the Heard Museum, the Salt River Project, and the Sharlot Hall Museum Archives and Library. She was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa in 1984.

She published 17 pieces of her historical writings in a number of journals, including the Journal of Arizona History, the Cornell Hotel Quarterly and the Journal of Western History. She also edited the 1898 diary of 17-year-old Zella Dysart of Phoenix, “Summer Sojourn to the Grand Canyon,” in 1996. And she created a photo essay of some of Ray Tankersley’s collection of 1930s-era photos in “A Mule’s Eye View of the Grand Canyon” in 2004. Both were published by Mona’s HollyBear Press. They were followed by “The Journey With Tom,” the story of Alice Curnow, who came to Globe back when it was known as Globe City.

Mona authored two books containing the stories of more than 170 Yavapai County pioneers: “Chasing Cattle and the Cure” plus “And We Danced: More Oral Histories From Yavapai County, Arizona.” The books are unique in that Mona let the old-timers tell the stories in their words and their own vernacular. The books also include hundreds of historic family photos.

In a 2000 interview in the Daily Courier newspaper, Mona related how she gleaned so much history from her subjects.

“If I’ve been a success, it’s because I’m a good listener. You can learn so much by listening,” she said. “My idea of a good interview is a two-line question and a four-page answer.”

Mona always encouraged people to write or record their own histories, not to wait for someone help them.

“My dream would be to get children and young people interested in history, to start saving those stories,” she said. “I would give some years off my life to talk to my parents.”

Mona is survived by her 7th-grade boyfriend, Ben Owens; and four grandchildren, Connor, Cailey, Camron and Claire, all of Phoenix.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.