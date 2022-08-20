Obituary: Joseph M. Lopez
Joseph M. Lopez, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, age 67, at rest August 12, 2022. Beloved life partner of the late Stanley “Kipp” Perry; Loving son of the late Michael and Rosemary Lopez; Loving brother of Frank (Mary) Lopez; Christine (late Marco) Garza, Theresa (Luis) Vazquez, John (Luella) Lopez, Michael (Sheila) Lopez, Rita (Forrest) Tucker, and the late Robert (Mona) Lopez; Dearest Uncle to many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Joe was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend to many. He was a mortician and a professional Funeral Director, having graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science and was gifted in Restorative Arts. Joe further attended The University of Arizona and received his certification A.B.M.D.I. He was a Medical Examiner Investigator and F.T. He was a renowned horticulturist and was a unique gardener. Joe is loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Joe’s favorite Charity: St. Jude Children’s Hospital for Cancer Research.
Visitation for Joseph M. Lopez will be held on Thursday, August 25th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Friday, August 26th beginning 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Palos Hills, IL. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com
Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Joseph’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary and Hills Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
