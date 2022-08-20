Obituary: Jeremiah Daniel Shivers
May 8, 1976 — July 30, 2022
Jeremiah Daniel Shivers was born in Prescott, Arizona and is survived by his father, Ken Shivers, mother Linda Shivers, brother, Shane Shivers, son, Hagen Hill, and 2 granddaughters. He was especially close to his grandfather, Thurman Shivers, who was a Captain in the army.
Jeremiah not only wanted to follow in his footsteps in the army, but to be the kind of person that he was. He worked in construction a good majority of his life, was a chef, firefighter for the Forest Service, a cage fighter and with the MMA, and a Ranger in the Army.
He was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer 12 months ago. Despite his illness, he enjoyed spending most of his last days on the Arizona border with other veterans helping young children coming across the border get to safety, as well as border protection. He loved his dog Slate and enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, and hiking. Anyone who was close to Jeremiah knew that he was a generous man with a big heart. He will be missed by many.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by family.
