Obituary: George L. Gould
George L. Gould, 83, passed away peacefully in Prescott, Arizona, on August 16, 2022. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, April 16, 1939, son of Howard and Thelma (Miltimore) Gould.
He graduated from Rutland High School in 1957 and joined the United States Air Force and served 21 years.
After retirement he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, in Safford, Arizona, and Phoenix, Arizona, for 21 years and retired to Chino Valley, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dottie L. (Guidry) Gould; four sons, Russell, Stephen, Rex and Shane, all of Arizona; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Stephen and Jordan; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucille (Gould) and Richard White of Rutland, Vermont, and Nancy (Gould) and Jack Chase of Bomoseen, Vermont; brother-in-law, Albert Trinci of Mendon, Vermont; sister-in-law, Sherry (Ravenna) (Gould) Humphries of Brookridge, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Howard (Gary) Gould, and sister Kathleen (Gloria) (Gould) Trinci.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 4, 2 p.m., at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Road 1 East, Chino Valley, AZ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Educational Fund at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Road 1 East, Chino Valley, AZ.
Information provided by the family.
