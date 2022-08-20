Obituary: Eleanor Roth

Eleanor Roth, born in 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away on August 12, 2022 in Apex, North Carolina.

After raising their family in Glendale, New York, Eleanor and her husband of 67 years, Arthur, retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1993.

They joined the Prescott Litter Lifters in 1994 where they proudly volunteered for over 25 years to help keep Prescott beautiful.

Eleanor is survived by her loving husband Arthur, her daughters Lisa Roth and Laura (William) Lanigan, her son Michael (Pamela) Roth, and grandson Zakary Sharp.

Information provided by the family.