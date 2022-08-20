Obituary: David Putscher

It is with great sadness and a broken heart that the family of David Putscher announces his passing, on August 16, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. He was 80 years old and a former resident of Newburgh, New York. He was the son of the late Richard and Lilian Putscher. He was born February 7, 1942, in Hinsdale, Illinois.

David was an electrician most of his life and once had his own electrical contracting business for 8 years. He was the ultimate handyman and Problem solver. He could rig up anything he needed by refabricating material he had around the house. He had a great passion for model railroading and had many train layouts over the years, in the basements of his homes.

He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Stationed at Stewart Field Air Force Base, in New Windsor, New York, where he met Marie and where a romance started that lasted 59 years.

He was a loving and supportive husband and father and very compassionate. We will miss your calm caring presence, your big hugs and your nice compliments, that made us feel special.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 59 years, Marie Miele Putscher; loving daughters, Christine Gilmore and her husband, Gordon, who he thought more of as a son, of Wallkill, New York, Michelle Muir of Phoenix, Arizona; his sisters, Nancy Rhodes and her husband, David, of Elder, South Dakota, Joyce Putscher; and sister-in-law, Joann Forestiere, and her husband Tony, of Newburgh, New York. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Putscher; and in-laws, Pete and Mary Miele.

In loving remembrance most of all, he will be remembered for his love for the Lord Jesus Christ and his Family. His loss will require time and effort to adjust to and is already being deeply felt.

No services planned as this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

