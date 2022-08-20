Obituary: Clifford (Cliff) James Palmer

Clifford (Cliff) James Palmer of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died on February 15, 2021, after an age-related illness. He was 94 years old.

Cliff was born on October 5, 1926 in Lambertville, New Jersey. He grew up in Stockton, New Jersey. Upon high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1948 and then the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. Cliff received Honorable Discharges from both branches of the U.S. Armed Forces for which he served.

Cliff then attended Trenton Technical Institute in Trenton, NJ. He had a long career as a pipeline engineer, working for Mobil Oil Corporation and spending most of his career with C.F. Braun & Co.

He married Suzanne (Suzy) Tetaz Palmer in 1968 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. They experienced individual careers, traveling the world for both business and pleasure, a long retirement, many annual trips to Maui in March and the Indy 500 in May, and spending time with family and friends. Cliff’s job at C.F. Braun & Co. took them to many places including long term assignments in the Netherlands and Taiwan in the 1970s. Cliff and Suzy moved to Los Angeles, California in 1982 so that Cliff could continue working for C.F. Braun & Co. until his retirement. During this time, he competed twice in The Great American Race, a grueling, time-based, cross country road rally, in his restored 1930 Ford Model A pickup truck.

The couple moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1993 for their retirement, where they enjoyed delightful weather and pursued hobbies. Cliff continued to travel the world, play golf, have coffee with his friends, be a member of the Prescott Antique Car Club, and spend more time with family and friends.

At the time of his death, Cliff was survived by his wife Suzy Tetaz Palmer, daughter Paula Palmer Pruitt, sister-in-law Lonnie Miller of Warren, New Jersey, niece Sarah Miller of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, nephew Ron Miller of Warren, New Jersey, many cousins, great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Mary Gertrude (Lewis) Palmer and brothers Arthur and Donald Palmer.

Services were held in February 2021 in both Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Stockton, New Jersey where Cliff is buried. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.

Information provided by the funeral home.