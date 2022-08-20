Obituary: Charles ‘Chuck’ Arthur Dann, III

Charles “Chuck” Arthur Dann III passed away in August 2022 from complications of surgery for cancer. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1939, the youngest child of Charles Arthur Dann II and Rachel Protzman Dann. He was adored and cared for by his older sisters, Mary and Doris, as they grew up in Valley Stream, NY.

Chuck’s early education began at Indian Mountain School in Lakeville, CT, and he graduated from Salisbury School in Salisbury, CT. He then went on to Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in Education. A member of Theta Chi fraternity, Chuck also trained and raced on the lightweight rowing crew as an undergraduate. The highlight of his crew career was rowing in the Henley Royal Regatta on the Thames River in England.

His teaching career began in Bakersfield, CA where he taught high school math and science and coached sports. He also served as the announcer at school baseball games, his melodious voice catching the attention of Phala, a middle school English teacher. Chuck and Phala were married in 1968, and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, settling in Kensington, CA. Chuck earned a master’s degree in Geophysics from the University of California, Berkeley, and began teaching advanced math and science courses at San Leandro High School until his retirement in 1999. He also enjoyed a side career as a part-time electrician.

Chuck was a devoted and tireless father to his three children, never too busy to help with homework, plan birthday parties, drive to lessons and activities, coach sports teams, or share his knowledge of and love for the natural world. In 1995, his dear wife Phala passed away from breast cancer, leaving the family bereft. In 1999, Chuck married Faith Roelofs and moved to Prescott, AZ. Together they volunteered extensively at Unity Church and the Highlands Center for Natural History. He was a docent and puppeteer in the elementary school field trip program at HCNH and he portrayed John Miller, one of the first prospectors along Lynx Creek in the Center’s Natural Heritage program. Traveling the world with Unity Church and Yavapai College groups was a special pleasure and adventure. These trips included Ireland, Greece, Spain, Kenya, Tanzania, Panama, Costa Rica, Alaska, Peru, Australia, and New Zealand. He celebrated his 80th birthday in 2019 by taking his family on a fabulous cruise to Alaska.

Chuck freely used his many skills in building and fixing things, especially electrical. His hobbies included getting his private pilot’s license; skiing with life-long friends in Tahoe; and hiking in the Grand Canyon, including a round-trip backpacking trek to Phantom Ranch with old friends. At home he could be found observing the night sky while walking his dog, listening to classical and Hawaiian music, immersed in the pages of a thick novel, or making the best coffee around.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife Faith Roelofs, his daughters Megan (Matthew) Fesinmeyer and Erin Dann, his son Ryan (Taylor) Dann, five grandchildren (Madeleine and Avery Fesinmeyer, Ian Dann-Fernald, Faith Angel Roelofs-Eslava and Thomas Roelofs-Eslava), and by his sister Mary (James) Little.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Highlands Center for Natural History in Prescott, AZ on Sunday, September 4 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highlands Center for Natural History’s Fiona Reid Scholarship for Kids Camp or the Unity Church community outreach program.

Information provided by the family.