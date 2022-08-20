OFFERS
Sunday, Aug. 21
Obituary: Calvin Norvil Stuart

Calvin Norvil Stuart. (Courtesy)

Calvin Norvil Stuart. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 20, 2022 8:08 p.m.

Calvin Norvil Stuart, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022, in Prescott, AZ at the age of 92. Calvin was born on February 19, 1930, to parents Thomas Ivan (Mike) and Ursula Carter Stuart.

A lifelong resident of Prescott, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Matli, in the sixth grade before marrying her in 1950, and together they raised three children. They had sixty-three wonderful years together before Dorothy’s death in 2014. Calvin was an accomplished cowboy, loved the outdoors and hunting, and was an avid reader who enjoyed history. Calvin had many fond memories of his time on the family ranch in Kirkland.

He was proud of his family’s long history with the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, where he also began participating in his early teens. In addition, Calvin was instrumental in founding and supporting the Arizona Junior Rodeo Association, where his two youngest children began their rodeo careers. He spoke fondly of how the Rodeo always felt like a family. After ranching, Calvin’s career led him to the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office where he faithfully served as a deputy for twenty-five years, including YCSO’s Search and Rescue operations, before his retirement with the rank of Sergeant in 1995.

Preceded in death by his father, mother, and wife, he is survived by his daughters Linda Dowden (Brad) of Queen Creek, AZ; Rhonda Thacker (Don) of Prescott, AZ; son Tom Stuart (Vickie) of Prescott, AZ; cousin Lee Carter (Vickie); his grandchildren, Ivan (Sammie), Chelsey (Kyle), Alyssa (Joseph), Rebecca, Jessica, and Stuart; and his great-grandchildren, Stran, Stella, Abigail, Evelyn, and Sam.

Calvin’s family would like to thank those who took such good care of him in his final days. Specifically, his amazing caregivers, Suzie, Libby, Emily, Janold and Gardenia, along with Marylou, Lanette, Dar, Wes, and Shannon of Maggie’s Hospice.

Calvin’s laughter and stories will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Donations can be made in his honor to the Yavapai County Sheriff Department, Fallen Officers Fund. Checks MUST be payable to YCSO Employee Fund and Memo MUST read Benevolence. Please mail to: 225 E. Gurley St. Prescott, AZ 86301.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Calvin’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

