Cartoon EXTRAS: Aug. 19, 2022
Originally Published: August 19, 2022 10:55 p.m.
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Enjoy.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: Aug. 19, 2022 Gallery
Most Read
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 14, 2022
- Merchandise Mart Antique Mall closes after 35 years in Downtown Prescott
- Airport-area developers say city’s proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay would be ‘a taking’ of private property
- Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: