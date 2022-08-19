38 years in prison for Mexican man in fatal Arizona robbery
JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 19, 2022 3:27 p.m.
Most Read
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 14, 2022
- Merchandise Mart Antique Mall closes after 35 years in Downtown Prescott
- Airport-area developers say city’s proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay would be ‘a taking’ of private property
- Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: