Items needed for infants, toddlers in local foster care
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and the Hampton will be hosting an Infant and Tot Drive through the end of this month.
Items needed for infants and toddlers in local foster care include baby formula (especially for sensitivities), baby food, diapers, pullups, baby wipes, bibs, burp cloths, bottles, and receiving blankets.
All donations must be dropped off at the Hampton Inn on 3453 Ranch Drive, Prescott, by Wednesday, Aug. 31.
All donated items will be divided between Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, DCS, and the Arms of Love Closet to be distributed to families in need.
For more information on the Baby and Tot Drive or other ways to support local foster youth contact, Mona Stephens, at Development@YavapaiCASAforKids.org.
Information provided by Yavapai CASA for Kids.
