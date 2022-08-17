OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states Arizona Philharmonic presents Dancing from Tonga to Vienna; first show of the season at YCPAC Aug. 21 Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills Mom saves daughter from sex offender who allegedly broke into family’s Paulden home Yavapai County COVID numbers down in August after increase in June, July Temple B’rith Shalom welcomes new rabbi Nonprofit Corner: 27 donate at Prescott Elks Lodge blood drive; next drive Nov. 7 6 French tourists on plane that crashed into lake, killing 2 Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Aug. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Yavapai County COVID numbers down in August after increase in June, July

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 17, 2022 7:58 p.m.

More than 50 new COVID-19 cases a day are currently being reported in Yavapai County — a number that Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton says is down significantly from just a month ago.

During a Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Horton presented the latest numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ongoing for the past two and a half years.

“It is good news this time,” Horton told the supervisors. “The last few times I’ve had to report on COVID, it hasn’t been real positive news, and we’re usually in a battle with trying to keep the levels lower and keep people isolated and quarantined.”

Noting that numbers have been dropping in recent weeks, Horton said, “So, it is actually a much better time for COVID right now.”

Even so, she added, “Still, we are seeing COVID in the community” and would likely continue to see cases in the months to come.

Horton’s numbers show that Yavapai County is averaging about 52 new COVID cases this week. That is about half the 103 new cases that the county was recording on July 11, 2022.

Overall, Horton reported that the county has recorded 52,908 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. But she pointed out that many people are conducting home tests for COVID, and the county often does not learn about those cases. Because of that, she said, “I would assume that it’s probably a strong multiplier of five or six that number.”

Currently, Horton said the county is continuing to do “an immense amount of work to track and watch the trends in COVID.”

After seeing an increase on Memorial Day weekend, 2022, the numbers continued to rise through July 4, Horton said, adding, “And now we’ve been on a downward trend, pretty much since mid-to-late-July.”

Her statistics show that January of 2021 and 2022 have been the highest months for new cases of COVID in Yavapai County.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Yavapai County has had 1,266 COVID-related deaths, Horton reported, adding that those deaths had been determined to be actually COVID-related, and not from another cause.

Currently, Horton said, 95% of people are suspected to have some level of immunity — either from having COVID or from having been vaccinated, or both.

“We have a lot of people that got vaccinated and got COVID,” Horton said. “Hopefully, they got a much lesser strain of it, but I have heard from some it’s still been pretty severe. But, what the vaccine was meant to do was keep you out of the hospital and keep you from dying from COVID.”

NEW RULES

Horton reported that, based on new CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, the rules have changed for those who have COVID or have been exposed.

Under the current guidelines, she said, people need to isolate for five days from the start of symptoms (or testing positive with no symptoms), if symptoms are improving and the person is fever-free for 24 hours.

The CDC also suggests that people who have tested positive for COVID wear a high-quality mask until day 10.

“If symptoms worsen or return after isolation is ended, start over with the five-day isolation,” the guidelines state.

Another change is in the quarantine guidelines for people who have been exposed to COVID. “CDC says it’s no longer necessary, but urge people to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days after a known close contact with a person who has COVID-19.”

In addition, the new CDC guidelines say that social distancing is not necessary.

VACCINATION NUMBERS

Since January 2021, Yavapai County providers have administered 321,089 vaccinations, with 50% of the population now fully vaccinated, and an additional 7.5% with only one shot, according to Horton’s presentation.

In addition, her report noted that studies have shown that vaccines are effective for about six months for most people, and a booster is needed to improve immunity sometime after six months, or two months for the J&J vaccine.

Information on vaccinations and where to get them is available at https://www.vaccines.gov/.

Overall, Horton told the Board of Supervisors, “I think that we’re all going to have to learn to live with this as a general rule, just like we have with the flu and other illnesses over time. It’s going to be in our communities for a while, and we’ll try to do our best to work with it.”

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries