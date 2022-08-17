Prescott Valley police ask for public’s help finding stolen vehicle on Cinnabar Drive

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen tan-colored 2006 Chevy Tahoe.

Reported stolen Aug. 16 in the 4500 block of Cinnabar Drive in east Prescott Valley, the vehicle has faded paint and the rear right-side window falls into the door.

If you have any information about the vehicle, call PVPD at 928‐772‐9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1‐800‐932‐3232.