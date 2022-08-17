Obituary: John Logan Dennison

John Logan Dennison, Sr., a lifetime resident of Yavapai County, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2022, at the age of 49. He had been part of the Paulden community for the past 21 years.

John was born on July 8, 1972, in Prescott, Arizona. He worked for many years as a lineman before retiring in 2016. He spent the last several years taking care of and being the best Papa to his grandkids. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors including camping, fishing, and riding his Harley. John had such a big heart that he helped anyone in need. He loved his family and friends very much. John had a wonderful voice, singing every song that played. He was funny and had a smile that was contagious, he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. John is with the Lord now and watching over us.

John is survived by his wife Karen and their children; Ashley Corriere, Lindsie Cozad (Brandyn), John Dennison Jr. and John Graham (Rachel), four grandchildren and countless friends. His grandparents and his father preceded him in death.

Arrangements were handled by Chino Valley Funeral Home. A candlelight vigil/celebration of life will take place at Memorial Park in Chino Valley on at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

Information provided by the family.