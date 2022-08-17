Obituary: Gary W. Gunder
Gary W. Gunder, born of Gladys and Clyde Gunder on May 23, 1930, departed this life on July 25, 2022. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, his stepmother Laverne, and great-nephew Richard.
Gary was raised in Midway, Washington. He entered military service with the U.S. Army in July of 1948 and was Honorably Discharged in July of 1952. He then worked with his father Clyde as a mechanic before joining the Milwaukee Railroad. While working as the Director of Grain Shipping, he met and married his True Love Catherine in 1979. After retirement in 1985 they moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1991 where Gary worked briefly for Ace Hardware.
Gary is survived by his lovely wife Catherine, stepsisters Amber and Krystal of Washington, nephews Rick (Cleta) Gunder, Dan (Mellissa) Siever, nieces Christie (Terry) Ray, Sandy Gunder, Cheryl Mathews, Lisa Gunder, Lynn (Phil) O’Donnell, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 14, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Merchandise Mart Antique Mall closes after 35 years in Downtown Prescott
- Airport-area developers say city’s proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay would be ‘a taking’ of private property
- Proposed new Prescott airport protections result in legal challenges from area developers
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: