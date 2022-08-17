Obituary: Gary W. Gunder

Gary W. Gunder, born of Gladys and Clyde Gunder on May 23, 1930, departed this life on July 25, 2022. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, his stepmother Laverne, and great-nephew Richard.



Gary was raised in Midway, Washington. He entered military service with the U.S. Army in July of 1948 and was Honorably Discharged in July of 1952. He then worked with his father Clyde as a mechanic before joining the Milwaukee Railroad. While working as the Director of Grain Shipping, he met and married his True Love Catherine in 1979. After retirement in 1985 they moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1991 where Gary worked briefly for Ace Hardware.

Gary is survived by his lovely wife Catherine, stepsisters Amber and Krystal of Washington, nephews Rick (Cleta) Gunder, Dan (Mellissa) Siever, nieces Christie (Terry) Ray, Sandy Gunder, Cheryl Mathews, Lisa Gunder, Lynn (Phil) O’Donnell, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.