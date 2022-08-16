OFFERS
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Obituary: Quentin Arthur Danker

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 8:49 p.m.

Quentin Arthur Danker of Chino Valley, Arizona, born Jan. 29, 1946 left us on July 13, 2022 at 3:46 am.

Quentin is predeceased by his wife Ivy Louise Danker. He is survived by daughters; Kaye Newman of Hoodsport, Washington, Janine Grout of Shelton, Washington, Janice Danker Mateo of Chino Valley, son; Paul Gould, numerous nieces, newphews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As well as his work family and friends from the pipeline.

Quentin was born in Soiux City, Iowa. He was the last surviving son of Edwin Danker and Elsie Yost. He was in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. After returning to the States, he began a career in the oil industry. He was a boiler room operator at U.S. Oil Refinery in Tacoma, Washington. This led him to Alaska to work on pipelines in the same area of work. He was a volunteer firefighter and enjoyed drag racing and restoring vintage cars. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and sport fishing.

He will be laid to rest on the Kenai River in Alaska. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home, 1920 N Moonshadow Road, Chino Valley, 86323 at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Information provided by family.

