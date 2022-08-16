OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Donald Granger Rowley

Donald Granger Rowley. (Courtesy)

Donald Granger Rowley. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 8:43 p.m.

Donald Granger Rowley, a devout Catholic was brought home to Jesus on Aug. 10, 2022, welcomed by his beloved wife Lucille Rowley and his son Charles Rowley along with his parents Charles and Jeanette Rowley.

Don is survived by his loving children, Therese & Steve Stover, Robert Rowley, Catherine & Alan Chesnovitz, John Rowley and Clare Rowley; his amazing grandchildren, Meika & Warren Franz, Marie & Justin Crouch, Michelle Berckes, Vincent Rowley, Jenne & Robert Settles, Morgan & Thomas Alger and Monica & Austin Kaimalia his adorable great grandchildren, Biba Franz, Charlotte Crouch, Juliette Crouch, Thomas Alger, Joseph Crouch and Bridgette Alger.

Don was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He devoted his life to his family and God. He was a strong force of love and prayer at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley till God brought him home. He spent many of his retired years studying the teachings of God as well as authoring a book on the life of his Aunt May MacDonald and the MGM Stars she taught, entitled “MGM Students Movie Stars.”

Don was born in Los Angeles, California on May 19, 1929. Don served 3 years in the Korean War as a Technical Sergeant in the US Army and was a decorated soldier earning a Korean Service Medal with 4 bronze campaign stars and a United Nations Service Medal with 1 Overseas Service Bar.

Don was a hearing aid specialist and audiologist, often giving his time helping those in need. He was an inventor in the sewing industry, inventing the Hoop-it-All and other products. He was a private pilot since the age of 16 and even built and flew his own planes. He was always taking the family on adventures, camping trips, boating, water skiing and more. He could build and fix anything and shared his trade with his children who became highly skilled as well thanks to his patient teachings. Don spent time in the seminary, Monastery Life, and studied Theology at Christian Brothers University.

We have a lifetime of memories and rest in knowing that he’s now with God and his heavenly family - May God Bless him and may Mother Mary embrace him, in Jesus Name.

Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona, 928-772-6350. Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. and a Luncheon will follow the service at the church at 2 p.m. at Prescott National Cemetery for Don’s Funeral Honor’s Ceremony and the interment of both Donald & Lucille Rowley.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to your favorite Catholic Charity. God Bless, Amen. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

