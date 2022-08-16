Obituary: Hayden Matthew Rice

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, Hayden Matthew Rice. Hayden was born on Dec. 1, 2003 and was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend to so many.

He is survived by his parents Matthew and Jennifer, as well as his brother Zachary, his sister McKenzie, his grandparents Bill and Teri Rice, and Debra and Richard Carbone. He is also survived by his great-grandmother June Rice, his Uncle Josh, Aunt Tiffany, his Uncle Craig and Kevin O’Neill and many cousins, relatives and friends who surrounded him with their love during his lifetime.

Hayden lived in Prescott Valley, Arizona, his entire life and recently graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School this past May. While attending Bradshaw, Hayden excelled in several sports that included football, soccer, track and volleyball. Hayden had an extreme passion for sports and loved the spirit of competition especially when it came against his rival Prescott High School. Nothing excited him more then to play football against his cousin, Jaxon.

Hayden was adventurous, intense, impulsive and sensitive. He loved his friends, loved his car and adored his two dogs Barcelona and Chelsea that were named after his favorite soccer teams. After graduating from Bradshaw, Hayden had aspirations to enlist in the Air Force and follow in his brother Zac’s footsteps. Hayden loved all his teachers and admired the many coaches that helped him throughout his sports career especially his dad, Matt. The field was their common ground and those moments will remain there forever. Hayden’s love for his mom, brother and sister will be cherished and missed every day.

Hayden had the ability to make friends with everyone. His wonderful personality and infectious laugh brought a smile to all those hearts he touched. He was always on the go, ready for any adventure and anxious for any challenge that came his way.

Life is but a moment and before you know it, it’s gone. Cherish the time you spend with loved ones and appreciate everyone that surrounds you before they pass away. We will miss Hayden each and every day, but we’re thankful for those cherished moments we shared with him. We Love You “Haydony.”

All are welcome to join our family as we remember and celebrate Hayden’s journey. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, at Heights Church H1 building, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott. Immediately following, there will be a gathering of family and friends held at Acorn Montessori School - West Campus, 7555 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley.

Information provided by the family.