Children explore fun learning concepts at STEAM workshops

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Court battles rage over 3 Arizona voter initiatives PV Town Council approves final development plan for Baja PV Apartments 6 French tourists on plane that crashed into lake, killing 2 US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River Prescott Valley in Brief: Starbucks to host Coffee with a Cop CV Council clarifies rules on guest houses Chino Valley reviewing plans for Coalition for Compassion and Justice Paloma Village project Chino Valley in Brief: Vitalant Community Blood Drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug 25 Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Children explore fun learning concepts at STEAM workshops

Lily, 8, builds a robot house at the STEAM workshop at Chino Valley Public Library, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Jesse Bertel/Review)

Lily, 8, builds a robot house at the STEAM workshop at Chino Valley Public Library, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Jesse Bertel/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: August 16, 2022 11:18 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries