Obituary: Martha ‘Marty’ Patricia Allan

Martha ‘Marty’ Patricia Allan. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: August 15, 2022 8:17 p.m.

Martha “Marty” Patricia Allan, 94, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Prescott, Arizona to Ernest and Hazel (McFarland) McLaughlin on Aug. 26, 1927.

Martha attended and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Prescott, Arizona. She then continued on to the University of Arizona, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949. She decided to continue her education at the University of Southern California, graduating in 1952. She also earned her MSW at Arizona State University. Martha worked for both the Arizona State Department of Public Welfare in Public Assistance and Child Welfare offices in Florence and Prescott, Arizona. She also spent a short time in New Mexico where she put her Teaching and Social Work certificates to work in the Department of Public Welfare, Child Welfare Division. She also spent many years working in various school districts in the Phoenix area as a social worker.

Martha is survived by grandson Shawn (Nichole) Shea, nieces Jane (Elias) Bais, Sharon Dalke, Phyllis (John) Fargotstein, Gibert Olwine, Debbie Keith and nephew George (Deborah) Allan, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dick Allan, daughter Candice Allan Shea, and her sister Gail Marriott Nelson. She was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona, as well as as a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Telephone Pioneers, Pioneer Home Foundation, Westerners, and the Democratic Women of Prescott.

Martha was an avid traveler and enjoyed going camping. She also found hours of enjoyment in reading. She was very proud of the Prescott area and her heritage, her achievements in her education and career, and was honored to be a part of the “Allan’s Flower Shop” legacy. But above all else, she was proudest of her wonderful family and dear friends. A visitation will be held for Martha on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Arizona. A Funeral Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street, Prescott, Arizona, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Martha will be joining her husband Dick at the Prescott National Cemetery at a later date. Martha’s family would like to thank Circle of Life Care Home and Hospice Compassus for their gentle care and support during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made, in Martha’s name, to a charity close to your heart. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

