Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Edward Meiner

Gerald “Jerry” Edward Meiner, age 62, of Chapin, formerly of Phoenix, AZ, died Sunday morning, Aug. 7, 2022 peacefully, while his greatest love, Julie Meiner, wished him good morning and opened the bedroom shutters so they could watch another sunrise together.



Born Oct. 6, 1959 in Prescott, AZ, he was a son of the late Gerald Edwin Meiner and Marlene Morofsky Meiner. Jerry, aka “Bubby”, loved his family.

He and Julie, aka “Panky”, built a beautiful life together that began when she worked up the bravery to “talk” to him at the grocery store where he worked. Over the years, they grew a beautiful family together and took time to enjoy the outdoors together through camping, spending time on the lake, and beach vacations.

Jerry loved his children deeply and showed it in many ways, not the least of which was sharing his love of classic rock and smooth jazz, even if it meant blaring it on the way to drop them off at school. He made the best paper airplanes, could draw anything, loved to hear a childish joke and was always prepared to say something witty.

Jerry was a protector, and showed that attribute both by standing up for those he loved, and as a licensed insurance agent, helping people, especially the elderly, plan for their security in the right ways. He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife and best friend of 37 years, Julie Beth Wheeler Meiner; his children, Sarah Farrell (Lee) of Chapin, Patrick Meiner of Chapin, Adam Meiner of Phoenix, AZ, and Matthew Meiner of Tucson, AZ; his Mother, Marlene Meiner of Prescott, AZ; siblings, Jeffrey Meiner (Renee) of Midland, TX and Patricia Meiner (Cheryl) of Prescott, AZ; granddaughters Charlotte and Violet Farrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brothers, Joseph Meiner and David Meiner.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org. Memories and condolences may be made on Jerry’s tribute page at whitakerfuneralhome.com.

