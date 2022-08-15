Adoption Spotlight: Karen
Originally Published: August 15, 2022 8:26 p.m.
Karen is a sweet and loving girl who enjoys moving to music. She loves nature and being active among the trees and birds. Karen loves being around other children and enjoys cartoons and movies. Get to know Karen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
