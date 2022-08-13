Obituary: Taylor Pence Crittendon

Taylor Pence Crittendon, 89, born June 1, 1933 in Glendale, California, passed away July 26, 2022 at his home in Prescott, Arizona from natural causes.

Taylor proudly served in the United States Navy. He married Audrey Dale Johnson September 18, 1954. They moved to Prescott in 1990 upon retirement, the town they truly enjoyed. They spent many years Rv’ing the USA, camping, and antiquing all through the midwest and Mississippi River. They shared 65 years of marriage until she passed in 2020.

Taylor graduated high school in Burbank, California. He and Dale always considered themselves Arizonans, having lived in the state close to 60 years.

In Parker, Arizona, Taylor was a business owner, as well as a Honda Motorcycle dealership manager. He later worked and retired from Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. In Parker he was a school board member and lifelong BPOE Elk. He was very active in Off Road Racing, having raced in numerous Baja 500’s and 1000’s in Mexico, and many races in Arizona and Nevada.

His true passion though was golf, once he caught the bug in his forties he was hooked. He really liked playing the Annual Father Son Tournament in Prescott at Antelope Hills. Taylor spent 30 years playing, and also working/volunteering at Antelope Hills, it was his second home.

The many golf club buddies and employees there meant the world to him. He often recounted all the fun he had playing golf with his friends at Antelope Hills.

Taylor was preceded in death by his wife Dale, father Otis, mother, Ella, brother William (Billy), and sister, Sarah.

Taylor is survived by his daughter Janet Crittendon, son Glen Crittendon, four granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.