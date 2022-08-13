Obituary: Robbin Jonas Partridge

Rob Jo entered this world in Cottonwood, Arizona on April 9, 1966. He left us unexpectedly on August 7, 2022 when God called him. Rob grew up in Prescott and attended Prescott High School where he played on the football team. Rob was baptized in Fremont, California.

Rob enjoyed sports, dogs, rock and roll music and just hanging out with family and friends. He especially enjoyed rooting for the Oklahoma Sooners football and women’s softball teams. Rob was a conscientious, hard worker who earned the respect of anyone he worked for. In his later years his work focused on landscaping. His meticulous attention to detail, excellent work ethic, and engaging smile attracted numerous clients. Rob had such an infectious personality that people enjoyed being around him. He had a big heart, a great soul, and a great sense of humor. Rob cared so deeply about family. He will be sorely missed, but now he will be in peace.

Rob was born to Samuel Partridge and Evelyn Dolly Quesada. He is survived by his siblings; Christine Cook, Toby Dale, Joni Partridge, Sammie Partridge, and Nancy Owens. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Mark Feeling, Kevin Feeling, David Smith, Billy Partridge, Dale Partridge, Kristi Garcia, Letty Valdez, Sara Owens, and Jayce Owens. He also is leaves cousins, Donna Mitchell, Rose Mitchell, Lorna Mitchell, and Violet Mitchell and the Engle family. The dearly beloved Vernon and Star Honwytewa, children of Mary Hontwytewa, adopted Rob as their dad, a relationship that Rob cherished.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 20th at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 am. Services for a celebration of Rob’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Rites and interment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery located at 1300 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, Az, 86305.

