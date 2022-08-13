OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Jean Kempner

Originally Published: August 13, 2022 8:53 p.m.

Jean Kempner, born August 16, 1930, in Evanston, Illinois, passed away August 7, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

