Obituary: Louise Anne Koniarski
Louise Anne Koniarski, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, was born April 28, 1938 in Prescott, Arizona, and passed away July 27, 2022. Her parents: Father Charles Edward McSparrin and Mother Wanda Marcella McSparrin.
Louise was a lifetime Honor student, Stenographer, Cartographer, and served as Deputy court reporter in District of Columbia from February 1971 to May 1981. In her later life she was a journalist for numerous newspapers, including the Prescott Daily Courier and won many awards for her stories.
Louise also grew prize-winning Daliahs, and when entered in the fair they won many prizes and ribbons.
She was much loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Louise is preceded in death by her late husband Florian Steve Koniarski. She is survived by Rachel Wells - Sister, Frederick Wells - Nephew, Cindy and Chet Conlin - Niece, Lois and Gary Ambrose - Niece, La Verne Harhay - Sister-in-Law, Brenda and Steve Thompson - Niece, Tom and Taril Harhay - Nephew, and Sharon Koniarski - Niece.
Graveside will be at VA National Cemetary, August 23, 1:00 p.m., to place her Urn into the wall with her dearly departed husband.
Together Forever
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- City of Prescott purchases prime Granite Dells acreage in historic Storm Ranch
- Proposed new Prescott airport protections result in legal challenges from area developers
- YCSO seeks info regarding ownership, whereabouts of UTV involved in hit and run
- Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave
- $8.5M Granite Dells land purchase up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: