Obituary: Louise Anne Koniarski

Louise Anne Koniarski, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, was born April 28, 1938 in Prescott, Arizona, and passed away July 27, 2022. Her parents: Father Charles Edward McSparrin and Mother Wanda Marcella McSparrin.

Louise was a lifetime Honor student, Stenographer, Cartographer, and served as Deputy court reporter in District of Columbia from February 1971 to May 1981. In her later life she was a journalist for numerous newspapers, including the Prescott Daily Courier and won many awards for her stories.

Louise also grew prize-winning Daliahs, and when entered in the fair they won many prizes and ribbons.

She was much loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Louise is preceded in death by her late husband Florian Steve Koniarski. She is survived by Rachel Wells - Sister, Frederick Wells - Nephew, Cindy and Chet Conlin - Niece, Lois and Gary Ambrose - Niece, La Verne Harhay - Sister-in-Law, Brenda and Steve Thompson - Niece, Tom and Taril Harhay - Nephew, and Sharon Koniarski - Niece.

Graveside will be at VA National Cemetary, August 23, 1:00 p.m., to place her Urn into the wall with her dearly departed husband.

Together Forever

