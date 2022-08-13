Obituary: June Olson Ruth

June Olson Ruth passed away peacefully at Margaret T. Morris Center on July 8, 2022, a few days short of her 97th birthday.

She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and married Ed Ruth in 1948. Together they lived in Colorado, California and Washington State before retiring to Arizona in 1986 where they built a house in Yavapai Hills in Prescott, lived four years in Sunsites in Cochise County, and finally Prescott Samaritan Village.

June began her 45-year nursing career as a student at Ancker Hospital under the World War II U. S. Cadet Corps program. Later she earned a B.S. and M.S. in Public Health Nursing at the University of Colorado and was a nursing instructor at Pacific Lutheran University.

Ed and June enjoyed traveling throughout the Southwest, including several trips with Elder Hostel. Following Ed’s death in 1999, June extended her travel adventures to Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

She was also active in several AAUW groups, the Prescott Hiking Club, The League of Woman Voters, Art Docents, OLLI classes, Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and the Open Space Alliance. She brought her enthusiasm to the many groups she participated in as an active member.

June was an avid hiker well into her mid-80s. She regularly joined hiking groups here in Prescott, explored the Swiss Alps with a tour group from Prescott, and proudly completed yet another two-day Grand Canyon hike with typical June Ruth ease. Even in her 90s she was a formidable hiking partner.

June is survived by family in MN, SD, ID, Washington State, OR, FL,VA, TX, and Sweden and by friends everywhere.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m., at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott. The service will be outdoors weather permitting with masks optional. If indoors, masks will be required.

