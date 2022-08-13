OFFERS
Sunday, Aug. 14
Obituary: Joseph Bryan McNally

Joseph Bryan McNally. (Courtesy)

Joseph Bryan McNally. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 13, 2022 9:34 p.m.

Joseph Bryan McNally, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on August 2, 2022.

Joe was born on November 16, 1937, in Prescott, Arizona. He was the first son of Joseph Philip and Olivia Avila McNally, and was soon joined by brother, Gerald Frances, and sister, Kathleen Ann. They all grew up in the family home at 208 Grove Ave. Joe attended Saint Joseph’s Academy, and graduated from Prescott High School in 1954.

After high school, Joe achieved a bachelor of science degree at Loyola Marymount in California, a master’s degree in biochemistry at University of Arizona, and a doctor of medicine at Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Joe married the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Brown, while in St. Louis. They returned to Arizona for his residency in Phoenix, with daughter, Colleen Anne, in tow. Daughter, Maureen Margaret, was born in Phoenix and the family then returned to Prescott where he joined his father and Dr. Ray Inscore in practice at the Yavapai Medical Center on Gurley St. The family moved to their home on Williamson Valley Road, where son, Joseph Philip, was born and where the family enjoyed many years with pets, friends, neighbors and outdoor life.

Joe, or Dr. Joe as he was known by many, had many talents and lots of energy. He served his country in the National Guard and attained the rank of Captain in the 996 Medical Company, Glendale, Arizona. Joe was a pilot, an avid fly fisherman, a hunter, and a huge personality. He entertained friends and family by reciting the lengthy poems he memorized. He loved to learn, and read the history of many parts of the world, some of which he visited with his love, Sue. They also played lots of tennis, and enjoyed many adventures with their long-time friends, including the Becks, the Heads, the Pfisters, the Graysons, the Savoinis and many others.

Dr. Joe approached his profession studiously. He was known for his devotion to reading up on all the latest developments in medicine. He earned the admiration and gratitude of his patients and many families had several generations under his care.

In retirement, Joe and Sue enjoyed time at home with their dog, Ginger, yearly trips to Utah for the Shakespeare festival, and holidays and visits with their children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased in death by his parents and his sister, Kathleen. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue, his children, Colleen (Mike) Fusselman; Maureen (Paul) Galletley; Joe (fiance Daryl) McNally; and his grandchildren, Chris, Connor and Olivia.

Honoring Joe’s wishes, there will be no service or memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to your favorite charity or to Yavapai Exceptional Industries www.yeiworks.com

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

