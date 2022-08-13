OFFERS
Obituary: Johnny Fonze Placencia

Johnny Fonze Placencia. (Courtesy)

Johnny Fonze Placencia. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 13, 2022 9:10 p.m.

Johnny Fonze Placencia was born June 12, 1976, in Prescott, Arizona. He passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, with his family by his side.

Johnny is survived by his children Anna Placencia, Thomas Placencia and Wyatt Placencia.

He is also survived by his mother Ernamay Konantz and step-father Bob Konantz, his father John (Tico) Placencia, his wife Cilvia Placencia, his sisters Juanita Madrid, Corinna Longoria, Margie Inocencio and their families, also Stephanie Meza and preceded in death his baby sister Jennifer Martinez.

Johnny touched everybody’s lives and made it a point to make all those he encountered feel so important and special. Beyond his education he learned how to build homes from the bottom up. He was very intelligent and could fix anything.

He was the life of the party and was generous to those in need. He loved hunting and fishing and watching football games.

All who loved Johnny will never forget his laughter, his willingness to help others, his love for his children, and family and God.

Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.

“If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one can ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone for part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” (Author Unknown)

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a donation to: America’s Rehab Campuses, 6944 East Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85715.

We are planning a “Celebration of Life” for him on Saturday, August 27 at noon, at the Freeman Building at the Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Dr., Prescott, AZ. Services will be held at Prescott Life Church, 2200 N. Highway 89. Viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and services will be from 10:00 to 11:00. He will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery after the services.

Information provided by the family.

