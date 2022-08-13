Obituary: Ira (Joe) Driskill, III

Ira (Joe) Driskill III, age 67, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Known by most as Joe, he was born to Deloris and Ira Joe Driskill II, May 10, 1955 in Riverside, California. For the first 30 years of his life, he lived in Southern California and worked construction until he was able to make the move to Arizona in 1986. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and this move is what he had been planning for his entire life. Shortly after arriving, he was employed by the Prescott Police Department as an Animal Control Officer. This was the perfect job for Joe as he had a fondness for all animals and got enjoyment out of the ever-changing role, which included in addition to law enforcement, wildlife management and education.

Over the years, the Driskill family fostered and cared for many animals until they could be adopted or released in the wild. One in particular is Kramer, a mule deer fawn that Joe rescued and turned over to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott that you can still visit today.

For about 9 years Joe took a break from Animal Control when he started a construction business, Bradshaw Mountain Roofing. Ultimately, Joe was drawn back to the job that suited him best and retired from the Prescott Police department in April 2020 with 26 years of service.

Sadly, in August of 2021, Joe lost the love of his life Sherrie, who he was married to for 29 years. Their last year together was packed full of adventures and travel in the RV they bought for retirement. Soon after the passing of his beloved wife, he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

This diagnosis and subsequent treatments did not dampen his spirit or positive attitude, nor did it keep him away from the outdoor adventures with family and friends that he cherished.

During his life, he was many things: Father, Brother, Grandfather, Officer, Mentor, Friend, Teacher and Outdoorsman extraordinaire. He will be greatly missed by all.

Joe is survived by his two children Ira Joe Driskill IV and Janae Field; three stepdaughters and nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Prescott Humane Society in Honor of Joe. Yavapaihumane.org/donate Or by mail : Yavapai Humane Society, ATTN: Development, 6125 Sundog Ranch Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301

The Memorial will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church in Prescott Valley, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Information provided by the family.