Adoption Spotlight: Kannon
Originally Published: August 13, 2022 8:23 p.m.
Kannon is outgoing and loves to make friends. He has a keen ability to make others smile and laugh and enjoys the tv show Impractical Jokers. In school, Kannon loves music, reading and writing stories. His favorite ways to pass time are video games and playing basketball. Get to know Kannon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
